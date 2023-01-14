Speak Out: January 14, 2023

Congress and other Opposition parties on Thursday found fault with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks questioning the landmark Supreme Court judgement on "basic structure", saying it is an "extraordinary attack on the judiciary" while insisting that it is the Constitution and not the Parliament is supreme.
