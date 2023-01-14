Speak Out: January 14, 2023

Speak Out: January 14, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 14 2023, 06:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 06:45 ist

Congress and other Opposition parties on Thursday found fault with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks questioning the landmark Supreme Court judgement on "basic structure", saying it is an "extraordinary attack on the judiciary" while insisting that it is the Constitution and not the Parliament is supreme.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Jairam Ramesh
Jagdeep Dhankar
BJP
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

 