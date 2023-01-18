Speak Out: January 18, 2023

Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday said that NTPC's Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project has nothing to do with the Joshimath land subsidence in Uttarakhand, the problem is with the area's land.
He also ruled out review of the ongoing hydropower projects in hilly areas.
