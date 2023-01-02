Speak Out: January 2, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 02 2023, 05:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 05:55 ist

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday stated that the delimitation exercise to be carried out by the Election Commission would safeguard the state's future and is expected to deliver what National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Assam Accord of 1985 could not.

