Speak Out: January 2, 2023

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday stated that the delimitation exercise to be carried out by the Election Commission would safeguard the state's future and is expected to deliver what National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Assam Accord of 1985 could not.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Where to invest in 2023
Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well
Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE
India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?
Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'
What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr
DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'
In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules
DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...
Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave