Speak Out: January 3, 2022

DHNS
  • Jan 03 2022, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 08:01 ist

Days after an FIR was lodged against five people for the alleged hate speeches at Dharma Sansad in Haridwar, BJP-government in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Sunday constituted an SIT to probe the matter promising action if "solid evidence" is found.

Haridwar
Hindus
Muslims
hate speech
Speak Out
Democracy

