Speak Out: January 9, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 09 2021, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 07:39 ist

As the eighth round of talks between the Centre and protesting farmers on Friday failed to break an over-a-month-long deadlock, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said no decision could be reached as unions did not give alternatives to their demand for the repeal of laws.

