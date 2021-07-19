Speak Out: July 19, 2021

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Sunday that his party would first analyse the effects of the draft population control bill in Uttar Pradesh before discussing it at the national level.

Raut also questioned if the proposed bill was being brought with honest intentions and said the issue (of population control) should be beyond caste, religion or politics.

"We’ll first wait & analyse the effects of Population Control Bill in Uttar Pradesh then discuss or debate at the national level. It shouldn’t be introduced just because elections are near. Overpopulation in UP & Bihar affects other states also," he said.

Watch the video here