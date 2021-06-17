Speak Out: June 17, 2021

Speak Out: June 17, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 17 2021, 06:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 06:22 ist

Betrayal, backstabbing and battle resonated at the first media interaction of late Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag, who blamed Bihar's ruling party JDU for the rebellion within his party that saw the Lok Sabha pitted against all other five MPs, including his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who effected a leadership change in LJP.

Lok Janshakti Party
Speak Out
Chirag Paswan

