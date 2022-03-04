Speak Out: March 4, 2022

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said her party will form the government in the state and send Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “back to his mutt”, alleging that he worked with a narrow and casteist mindset, and ignored Dalits, backwards and Muslims at every level. She also slammed a section of the media and accused it of bringing out exit polls in favour of the BJP and other rival parties of the BSP.

