Speak Out: March 4, 2022

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said her party will form the government in the state and send Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “back to his mutt”, alleging that he worked with a narrow and casteist mindset, and ignored Dalits, backwards and Muslims at every level. She also slammed a section of the media and accused it of bringing out exit polls in favour of the BJP and other rival parties of the BSP.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Putin's timing. Wow!
Macron: An abrasive reformer in turbulent times
PM’s cancelled visit saves 4 trees from certain axing
More pain ahead for FMCG makers
German bakery offers 'peace donut' to support Ukraine
Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks
Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'
Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone
Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?
Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join