Speak Out: May 05, 2023

BJP on Thursday announced to launch of a movement against Congress's proposal to ban Bajrang Dal, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.The manifesto promise by Congress has been turned into a launch pad for BJP in the last phase of the election campaign which will end on May 8.

According to Bajrang Dal workers, the event has been organised across the temples especially in Hanuman temples on Thursday between l p.m and 7 p.m. The BJP has declared its support and also officially stated that its leaders will participate in the event.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje dared the Congress leaders to attend the event. "Today evening across Karnataka, in all regions, we will take part in the event with the public. Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who accused BJP leaders of not knowing Hanuman Chalisa, should attend the event," she said.

Read more