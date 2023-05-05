Speak Out: May 05, 2023

Speak Out: May 05, 2023

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • May 05 2023, 06:22 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 06:22 ist

BJP on Thursday announced to launch of a movement against Congress's proposal to ban Bajrang Dal, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.The manifesto promise by Congress has been turned into a launch pad for BJP in the last phase of the election campaign which will end on May 8.
According to Bajrang Dal workers, the event has been organised across the temples especially in Hanuman temples on Thursday between l p.m and 7 p.m. The BJP has declared its support and also officially stated that its leaders will participate in the event.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje dared the Congress leaders to attend the event. "Today evening across Karnataka, in all regions, we will take part in the event with the public. Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who accused BJP leaders of not knowing Hanuman Chalisa, should attend the event," she said.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Bajrang Dal
Congress
Shobha Karandlaje
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Speak Out

Related videos

What's Brewing

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Maharaja Suite tribute to Air India's iconic Maharaja

Maharaja Suite tribute to Air India's iconic Maharaja

When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'

When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'

Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP

Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

 