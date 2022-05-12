Speak Out: May 12, 2022

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, said that it is wrong on the part of the government if senior IPS officer P Ravindranath, who tendered resignation recently, was being targeted for taking action against people involved in the fake caste certificates case.

