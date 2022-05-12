Speak Out: May 12, 2022

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, said that it is wrong on the part of the government if senior IPS officer P Ravindranath, who tendered resignation recently, was being targeted for taking action against people involved in the fake caste certificates case.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents
How Apple iPod transformed music industry
Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed
Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians
E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand
Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly