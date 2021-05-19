Speak Out: May 19, 2021

The BJP on Tuesday mounted a massive attack on the Congress, slamming the Opposition party for allegedly attempting to dent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image with the help of what it called “Congress toolkit”.

Flashing papers from an alleged Congress document on its strategy for the campaign on Covid-19 mismanagement, party spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Opposition party’s direction to party workers to “use resources created on social media to question Modi’s incompetence from handles which look like Modi or BJP supporters”.

