Speak Out: May 19, 2021

Speak Out: May 19, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 19 2021, 01:49 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 01:49 ist

The BJP on Tuesday mounted a massive attack on the Congress, slamming the Opposition party for allegedly attempting to dent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image with the help of what it called “Congress toolkit”.

Flashing papers from an alleged Congress document on its strategy for the campaign on Covid-19 mismanagement, party spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Opposition party’s direction to party workers to “use resources created on social media to question Modi’s incompetence from handles which look like Modi or BJP supporters”.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Speak Out
BJP
Smriti Irani

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 500 invited to Kerala swearing-in ceremony

DH Toon | 500 invited to Kerala swearing-in ceremony

Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell

Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell

Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other

Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

 