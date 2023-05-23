Speak Out: May 23, 2023

Speak Out: May 23, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 23 2023, 03:38 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 03:38 ist

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that by the end of 2024, the roads of Rajasthan will be like those in the United States, making it a happy and prosperous state.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said it is the aim of everyone at the Centre to make the country's villages happy and prosperous.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Nitin Gadkari
Rajasthan
Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

IPL 2023 Playoffs: Seasoned CSK face upstarts Titans

IPL 2023 Playoffs: Seasoned CSK face upstarts Titans

Bengaluru residents face clean-up challenges

Bengaluru residents face clean-up challenges

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

Gill, his sister abused online after GT knock RCB out

Gill, his sister abused online after GT knock RCB out

Parineeti details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

 