Speak Out: May 27, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 27 2022, 05:40 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 05:40 ist

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any "political relationship" between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

His statement gains significance, as none of the three parties has an adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the State Assembly. The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly also made it clear that he would not go to national politics, and would remain active in the State.

