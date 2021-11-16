Speak Out: November 16, 2021

DHNS
  Nov 16 2021
With an eye on regaining the support of tribal voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a major outreach effort by lauding their contribution to nation-building and hitting out at the Congress for “neglecting” them for years.

“Those who ran governments in the past did not give priority to them. The country's 10% (tribal) population was neglected,” he said, in an apparent attack on the Congress.

