Speak Out: October 1, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 01 2021, 04:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 04:30 ist

On other days Digvijaya Singh is among staunchest critics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Union home minister Amit Shah, but on Thursday he revealed how Shah as well as RSS workers had helped him during his 'Narmada Parikrama' four years ago.

The senior Congress leader and his journalist wife Amrita had undertaken the arduous journey on foot or 'Parikrama' along the banks of the river Narmada in 2017. “Once, we reached our destination in Gujarat around 10 at night. There was no way ahead through the forested area and there was no facility for overnight stay," Singh said, speaking during the launch of “Narmada Ke Pathik”, a book penned by his long-time associate O P Sharma.

