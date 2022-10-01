Speak Out: October 1, 2022

Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor on Friday said he is aware of his underdog tag and talk of an 'official candidate' in some quarters but he has been told by the Gandhi family repeatedly that they are "neither directly nor indirectly" backing anyone.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president
New report, same find: Women are paid less than men
Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents
'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future
World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears