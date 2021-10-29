Speak Out: October 29, 2021

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday urged farmers not to commit suicide and said his party is working on a special plan for the development of agriculture, which will be announced by him next month.

He also promised farmers to pay them compensation for crop failure by April 30 if his party came to power in next year’s Punjab Assembly polls.

"After April 1, 2022, farmers and labourers in Punjab will not be forced to commit suicide due to crop failure. This is my promise and Kejriwal does what he says. By April 30, crop loss compensation will be credited to the account of each affected farmer and labourer,” he said at a programme here.

