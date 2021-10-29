Speak Out: October 29, 2021

Speak Out: October 29, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 29 2021, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 07:37 ist

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday urged farmers not to commit suicide and said his party is working on a special plan for the development of agriculture, which will be announced by him next month.

He also promised farmers to pay them compensation for crop failure by April 30 if his party came to power in next year’s Punjab Assembly polls.

"After April 1, 2022, farmers and labourers in Punjab will not be forced to commit suicide due to crop failure. This is my promise and Kejriwal does what he says. By April 30, crop loss compensation will be credited to the account of each affected farmer and labourer,” he said at a programme here.

Read More

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Arvind Kejriwal
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs on cruise case

DH Toon | Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs on cruise case

From Democracy to Demo“crazy”

From Democracy to Demo“crazy”

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Five climate change myths

Five climate change myths

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

 