Speak Out: September 16, 2022

Speak Out: September 16, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 16 2022, 06:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 06:08 ist

 Amid protests, the Karnataka Legislative Council passed a Bill that seeks to regulate religious conversions on Thursday. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that the Bill was not in violation of Consitutional provisions. "We are not opposing religious conversion itself. We are trying to stop forceful conversion and conversion that takes advantage of the weakness of people belonging to some communities," he said. 

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Karnataka
Karnataka News
J C Madhuswamy
Anti-conversion Bill

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Queen’s funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers

Queen’s funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers

World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds

World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds

'Snakes are saviours' of this police station in Kerala

'Snakes are saviours' of this police station in Kerala

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

 