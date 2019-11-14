An exclusive day dedicated to children

Were you of the notion that Children’s Day is celebrated only in India? If yes, then you are wrong. Apart from India, around ninety other nations celebrate Children’s Day though the reasons and the history behind such a commemoration of children or their celebration varies from region to region.

Many nations celebrate Children’s Day to commemorate the United Nations'

adoption of two documents centered on children's rights: the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1959, and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.

However, in Australia, not just a day but an entire week is dedicated to celebrating children. It is to recognise the rights, needs and accomplishments of children in Australia within the context of the family, the community and the world.

Similar to India, Bangladesh celebrates, Children's Day on March 17 on the

birthday of its first Prime Minister and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In Bulgaria it is all about raising awareness about child safety.

In Japan, Children’s Day is held to not just celebrate the happiness of all

children but also to celebrate the mothers and to express gratitude towards them.

In New Zealand, where there is high rate of child abuse and family violence in some parts, on Children's Day (first Sunday of March) the Government of New Zealand raises awareness on the need to focus on the practice of sharing, loving and caring as well as honoring children.

In Paraguay, Children's Day is celebrated on August 16, the day of the Battle of Acosta Ñu, where it is said that 20,000 men from the Triple Alliance were awaited by a Paraguayan force comprising 3,500 children aged six to fifteen who were ordered to hold the Alliance forces while the president Solano Lopez could escape.

Thailand National Children's Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in

January. Known as Wan Dek in Thailand, Children's Day is celebrated to give children the opportunity to have fun and to create awareness about their significant role in the development of the country.

In Taiwan, 4 April is celebrated as Children's Day. In 1991, parents insisted on accompanying their children during the celebration. Since then, April 4 has been known as 'The Combined Holidays of Women's Day and Children's Day.'

In USA, Children’s Day was celebrated before Mother’s Day or Father’s Day started being observed, more so on a religious line due to the initiative of the Church to set apart a Sunday for the dedication of children to the Christian life, and for the re-dedication of parents and guardians to bringing-up their children in Christian nurture.

No matter what the reason or history behind celebrating Children’s Day, Schools across the world usually hold activities such as children's performances, presentation of gifts and sweets, camping trips, or free movies to allow students to have fun.

Now coming to India, Children’s Day was not celebrated on November 14 as always. Independent India celebrated Children’s Day on November 20 in accordance with United Nations' recommendation to celebrate November 20 as Children's Day throughout the world to commemorate the adoption of the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1959. This was until 1964, where an unanimous decision was taken after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister, to celebrate it on November 14 — his birth anniversary.

The reason to commemorate Children’s Day in the memory of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is due to his fondness for children.

He is remembered for having once said, “I may not have time for adults but have enough time for children”. His love for children was not just superficial as he believed that the children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country. Children are the building blocks of the nation and hence, the future of the nation depends how well they are brought up.

It is important that a child gets education, nurturing and the best of everything. Therefore care has been taken to ensure that several provisions are provided in the Constitution that protects a Child’s right and safeguards his or her interest for a health upbringing.

While it is important to remember that, India still has many underprivileged

children who lack basic means to food and education. India has come a long way in protecting their rights but still has a long way to go to ensure that the benefits of India’s development reaches every child who dreams of a better tomorrow.

On a lighter note, Children’s Day can also be a day to remind us to keep the child within us alive to have a different perspective on the world.