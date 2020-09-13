Bookrack for the week (Sept 13 to Sept 19)

Valley Of Flowers

K R Keshava Murthy

A Walk In The Woods 2020, pp 404,

Rs 1,350

This is a beautifully presented pictorial guide intended to help visitors to the

valley keen on identifying flowers from over 300 species, based on their colour and characteristics.

Leadership By Values

Ramesh Subramanian and Ramakrishnan

Ramiah

Notion Press 2020, pp 144, Rs 990

This book delves into the mind of a

leader, the interplay that happens in his

amygdala, hijacked perpetually when it comes to values. It promises to be a handy guide to understand leadership.

Ranthambore Adventure

Deepak Dalal

Penguin 2020, pp 224, Rs 250

This is the story of a tiger. Once a helpless ball of fur, Genghis emerges as a mighty predator, the king of the forest. Soon, Genghis finds himself fighting for his skin against equally powerful predators of a different kind — humans.

Redhead By The Side Of The Road

Anne Tyler

Penguin 2020, pp 192, Rs 473.21

An offbeat love story about mis-steps, second chances and the elusive art of human connection, this novel is an

intimate look into the heart and mind of a man who sometimes finds those around him just out of reach.

Public Sector: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

K R Sudhaman

Har-Anand Pubn 2020, pp 133, Rs 595

In recent years, attempts have been made to carry out long-pending reforms of public enterprises. PSUs have been limited to strategic sectors. The book

explores both the history of public

sectors as well as the way forward.