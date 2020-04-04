COVID-19: How to care for your mental health during the lockdown

The current pandemic is causing havoc globally. Lives lost, routines disheveled, economies crumbling and restrictions imposed. Amidst all this, one important factor at an elevated risk is mental health. Yes, the mind matters. Adapting to change, that too an unprecedented one is not a pleasant experience for many. Making adjustments one has never made before can be a mammoth task. The fear and anxiety experienced in today’s testing times can be overwhelming. With news channels flashing just one news all day long, fear, doubt and uncertainty are bound to creep in.

India being a densely populated country, people here are close-knit and have high regard for social values, gatherings and practices. Social interactions add colour and essence to lives but today it seems to have come to a halt. Meeting a relative, catching up with a friend or even attending school or college is now a threat to life itself. The phrase ‘social distancing’ has come to stand for these times.

In these trying times, how can we possibly fight the anxiety, cope with flooding emotions, deal with adjustments and take good care of our mental health? Here are just a few tips:

It is essential to understand the magnitude of the pandemic and accept that ‘lockdown’ and ‘social distancing’ are only measures to protect the citizens and promote well-being. Many have raised concerns that the term ‘social distancing’ is misleading and that its widespread usage could be counterproductive. The World Health Organization has come to the same conclusion. Now, it has started using the term ‘physical distancing’, which was advocated as an alternative. Physical distance does not mean emotional distance.

Utilize this time to strengthen your relationships, reconnect with lost friendships and hold space for your own emotions i.e. accept and validate your emotions. The fast-paced life of the 21st century has left not much free time in our hands.

Turn this crisis into an opportunity to work on the areas of life that could do better. Pick out your “if I had time, I would….” list and fulfil those plans, even if it’s a meal you wanted to cook or a ‘do-it-yourself’ activity you wished to try.

Don’t allow self-grooming to take a backseat just because you don’t have the need to step outside. Take a bath daily and wear clean clothes to keep up with the regular schedule. This will give an uplifting start to the day and help adjust better.

Make a daily schedule that keeps you active and don’t neglect time to rest. Follow meal times and get a good night’s sleep which is sure to maintain body immunity.

Gyms may be closed but engage in some physical exercise every day. It is an evidence-based way to relieve stress, improve sleep and boost overall mood.

Engage in simple meditation and yoga at home. This will help in grounding one’s emotions and feeling more present.

Limit news and social media consumption. It is important to keep up with the news but obsessing over the happenings is not healthy. Schedule a time to watch news and rely only on authentic and verified sources.

It’s okay not to be okay. Yes, uncertainty is scary. And it’s okay to be scared sometimes. Find a reliable person in your circle and speak to them. Sharing feelings is a great way to lighten their weight.

Practice gratitude. Recognize the blessings that go unnoticed— the bright sunshine, a wholesome meal, a kind friend, a cheerful pet, count them all.

Engage in helping others. Find out appropriate volunteering opportunities in the current circumstances to serve those in need.

If it gets very difficult, seek professional help. Verify sources and seek help through online counselling sessions.

It may seem like the world has come to a standstill, but as all things do, this too shall pass. Until then, stay indoors, stay safe and take care of your heart and mind just as you care for your body.

(Amina Kausar is a final semester student of MSc, Clinical Psychology, at CMR School of Social Sciences and Humanities)

