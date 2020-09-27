It stems from the core

The hard particles accessing our stomach along with the food unbeknown to us can lead to such serious ailments as appendicitis or any complication in the digestive system or the intestines. Step into your kitchen garden and fell one of the banana trees just a little above its root, of course overcoming all the sentiments and beliefs obstructing the act of severing such a sacred tree. If the tree bears flowers, cut them off the stalk and preserve them in the crisper of your fridge so as to make a tasty palya (side dish) out of each one of them later.

Separate the trunk from the other parts of the tree and set yourself to peeling off the thick rinds one by one from the trunk till you reach the glassy, white core of the stem — a tedious labour no doubt. A gentle press of the fingernail on it would easily make a dent into it — this part is the kernel of the trunk.

Cut the long kernel into conveniently short lengths and slice them into thin discs with a slicer or a sharp knife. As you proceed with the slicing work, the fine thread of fibre from each of the sliced pieces would keep coming out from them. Keep twirling the full length of the thread around your finger as it keeps emerging from the slices.

Bundle the fibre into a mass and discard it as trash. As the subsequent step, stack the slices one upon the other in the form of a cylindrical pillar or rod and stand it on its end. Dice each slice into small cubes and lay them on a plate or a bowl.

Cut a lemon into two equal halves, squeeze either one or both of them as necessary over the cubes and sprinkle a pinch or two of salt on them. Just pop in a couple of the raw cubes, a titillating sensation on your taste buds would tempt you to have more of them as you bite them.

Add to your meal a few of the cubes of the banana stem like a side dish. All foreign materials lodged in the stomach would be rolled out into the intestine by the fibrous stuff of the cubes so as to be expelled with the bowels. It is the best means of driving out all the detrimental particles lodged in the gut, a gift bestowed on us by nature itself that can put to shame, all the allopathic medicines used for keeping the stomach and the intestines clear of such detrimental foreign particles as tiny stones, husks of corns and fingernails that sometimes remain in the stomach.