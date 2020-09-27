Mule in a mug

Moscow Mule is a fizzy, tangy, festive drink that goes down easy. This cocktail recipe was invented in the 1940s, but it’s having a moment now too. This classic Moscow Mule recipe is timeless and easy to make as it requires only three ingredients. This cocktail is made with vodka, spicy ginger beer, and lime juice, garnished with a slice or wedge of lime. The Moscow Mule is popularly served in a copper mug, which takes on the cold temperature of the liquid. Since copper is a superior thermal conductor, copper mugs respond to the temperature of what is inside, keeping it chilled or warm depending on the beverage. When containing a Moscow Mule, copper mugs become cool, creating a chilling sensation when sipped.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz vodka

1/6 oz lime juice

4 oz ginger beer

Method

Combine vodka and ginger beer in a copper mug or highball glass filled with ice. Add lime juice. Stir gently and garnish with a lime slice. It is best served on the rocks, poured over ice.