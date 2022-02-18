Talk it out : Is it ethical to eat meat?

Aashni

Grade 8, Canadian International School, Bengaluru

As responsible humans, we have a moral obligation to protect the Earth to ensure our survival. For that, we need to strike a balance between plant-based diets and the consumption of meat. While plant-based diets have become increasingly trendy, the simple diet of meat and potatoes has stood the test of time. About 78 per cent of people around the world have a meat-based diet, which proves the point that meat is a major source of protein. This means we must find ethical ways to produce and eat meat. The process of getting meat for food does not have to be cruel. For example, under the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act, the United States Department of Agriculture states that animals must be treated and handled in a humane manner at the slaughter plant, one that facilitates their quick and effective death. Others argue that too many cows produce methane, therefore, aggravating climate change. This should embolden us to look for further ways of producing meat sustainably. Summing up, some people may find eating meat unethical but at the same time, it is within the rights of individuals to choose the way they should live, love and eat.

Laksh P Jain

Grade 10, Sindhi High School, Bengaluru

Several questions surround the society about meat consumption, as it is a necessary discussion we should be having. Animal welfare rights should be at the core of this debate. The production of meat to appease our taste buds is a selfish act and causes unnecessary suffering. It also has a negative impact on the environment. Livestock farming leads to land and water degradation, biodiversity loss, acid rain and deforestation. It also contributes to 18 per cent of human-produced greenhouse gas emissions. This is more than the emissions from cars, trucks, ships and other forms of transport put together. In order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we should reduce our consumption of animal products. Moreover, higher meat consumption is linked with poor health outcomes including heart disease, stroke, diabetes and various cancers. Ethics are subjective and what is ethical to me may not be ethical to others. But I feel cutting down the consumption of meat can decrease the suffering of animals and make Earth a better place to live.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: