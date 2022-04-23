Have you ever felt that you have experienced a particular situation before? Have you felt a strong familiarity about something that’s actually very new to you? This is called déjà vu. It is derived from the French word, which literally means “you have seen it before”.

This is a complex phenomenon. There are many theories that explain déjà vu. We asked Dr Padmakshi Lokesh, a clinical psychologist from Tumkur, about it. Excerpts:

What’s the scientific explanation behind déjà vu?

Déjà vu is a sensation of experience. It is the signals we receive from the brain that tell us about things that have happened in the past. It is a kind of transitory mental state or an illusion that we experience. For example, we would have visited a temple in the past but in the present, even though we visit a different temple, the brain associates with the temple that we have gone before.

Do we have any confirmed theories about déjà vu?

There are many but there is no one confirmed theory to explain the phenomenon. There are multiple theories about brain wiring and some theories talk about short term memory.

Who experiences déjà vu the most?

It can be seen majorly among the age group 15 to 22. The feeling of déjà vu decreases as one ages. It’s normal to experience déjà vu once in a while but when the person experiences it frequently, then, there could be a problem. He or she should get evaluated. People with anxiety disorders, dissociative disorders, epilepsy or other neurological issues will experience this phenomenon.

How long does one feel Deja vu?

There is no particular duration for déjà vu because it depends on the situation and the person. It can be for seconds or minutes. For example, some drugs or medicines can also induce it.

Do dreams have any connection with déjà vu?

Dreams can also affect déjà vu. Vivid or wild dreams will make people think about what has happened in their real life. But most of them do not remember the dream. People might remember some elements they dreamt of.

Why do people relate déjà vu to their past life experience?

Déjà vu is not a phenomenon that happens because of one reason. It can happen through certain stimuli. One will associate some past incident to the current one. Triggering of short term memory can also be the reason. Other senses like hearing and smell can trigger déjà vu. People get deluded that the experiences are of past life but there is no solid scientific evidence to back this phenomenon.