4 Gigs in Bengaluru to celebrate World Music Week

World Music Day is celebrated globally on June 21. The week after is traditionally a celebration of musicians and live music in all its forms. Fans across genres, from techno heads to retro boyband enthusiasts, can hop from a great gig to a greater gig this World Music Week. Bengaluru, India's live music capital, has many live music events lined up. Listed below are our picks.

Rainbow Bridge Artist Sessions featuring Mary Ann Alexander

Rainbow Bridge School of Music has been a staple of music fans and students for almost two decades. Their monthly Artist Sessions are a great place to get acquainted with the best of the new crop of musicians in India. This month's feature is R&B/Soul artist Mary Ann Alexander. Bending genres in her solo work and her alternative duo No Home, Mary Ann has been a growing force in the indie scene for the past two years.

"The idea behind the sessions is for upcoming musicians to perform stripped-down, unplugged versions of their original songs and have an intimate performance with a very keen, enthusiastic audience", explains Stephen Tony from Rainbow Bridge. Mary Ann will be performing on June 25, but if you can't make it, don't worry; there's an Artist Session lined up for every month.

Tribute to Backstreet Boys – Nikhil Vai Collective

If taking a chance on a new artist is not your speed, indulge in a heavy dose of nostalgia with the Nikhil Vai Collective's tribute to the Backstreet Boys. The Nikhil Vai Collective are four of the hardest-working musicians in the Bangalore live music scene. And for exceptional performance at Fandom at Gilly's redefined, the pop-punk band are promising a fully immersive boyband experience.

"Come and witness four-part harmonies, choreographed dance moves, matching costumes… the whole shebang", says the band. A live boyband performance is a rare treat, and an opportunity to shout along to "I want it that way" isn't one you should skip. The show is scheduled for July 1 at Fandom in Koramangala.

Airod at The Lalit Ashok

Bangalore's considerable techno scene is the perfect place for the Parisian DJ's first India tour. French techno superstar Airod is debuting his high octane set in India on June 25. Breaking through to international stardom in 2018, Airod's debut Molekül was an instant classic. Critically lauded for his dark and energetic mix, Airod's follow-up 'Voltage' sees him build on the considerable momentum of his debut.

Showcasing his skill at The Lalit Ashok, Airod's India debut promises to be a night of blistering techno fun.

Retronome

The live music scene in Bangalore cannot be talked about without mentioning Retronome. One of greatest cover bands in the city, Retronome have been performing tributes to legendary artists for over a decade.

They're performing at the St. Mark's Road Hard Rock café on June 25. The June 25 performance is a tribute to the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. A tall order for any band, Retronome will arguably be at their best covering the complex funk arrangements of MJ.