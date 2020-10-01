Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Modi govt to set-up App Store alternative to Google Play, Apple App Store

India government is reportedly planning to develop its own App Store to end the duopoly of the mobile ecosystem by Google and Apple.

In recent weeks, several start-ups and app-makers have been voicing concern over Google's policy, which made it mandatory for all developers to give 30% commission for all billings on apps registered on the Play store. Even some popular apps such as Zomato and Swiggy were also sent a notice for violation of store policy. Even Paytm was suspended for several hours and only after complying with Google's policy, was restored.

Apparently, affected apps mostly made by Indian firms planned to cash-in on the Indian Premier League cricket tournament and offered in-app gaming features to increase traffic and eventual monetary transactions. But, it was deemed a violation and Google termed them akin to betting and gambling, and were asked to shut the activities.

This week several prominent app creators including Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and PhonePe head Sameer Nigam called the latest Play store guidelines as 'unfair and harsh'. They are talks of familiar minded people forming an association to urge the government to help them and take on Google.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the year, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, had called for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to become self-reliant. Now, the Modi government has asked the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to create a secured App Store for Indian apps, reported ET Now.

Google's Android and Apple iOS have 97% and 2% market share respectively in the Indian smartphone market. Many opine they have too much control and the 30% commission for all in-app purchases on their ecosystem, is a bit too autocratic in nature.

The government's existing Mobile Seva App Store is expected to be refurbished to create the Indian App Store and all the applications in it, will not be charged for gatekeeping.

Also, talks within the government indicate that it may ask Google and Apple to pre-install Indian App Store in all phones sold in India in near future. This particular request is likely to face counter from the American companies.

