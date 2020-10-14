'Act of gravity': Baba Ramdev falls from elephant while doing Yoga, leaves Twitterati in splits

Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Baba Ramdev was trending Twitter, after the yoga guru fell off an elephant while performing asanas.

In the 22-second video, Baba Ramdev was apparently teaching yoga practices to saints at Guru Sharanan’s Ashram Raamanarati in Mathura.

The acclaimed ‘swami’ was testing his flexibility and ability to balance on an unsteady surface, when he had a fall. Springing up in a second, Baba Ramdev can be seen brushing the accident off with a laugh.

Netizens were quick to react on Twitter, comparing the fall with the country’s current GDP, some likening the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Act of God’ remark to the fall.

