Amboli, the Cherrapunji of Maharashtra

Nestled in the picturesque Sahyadri ranges of the Western Ghats — a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Amboli Ghat stands out as it attracts researchers, explorers, wildlife experts, nature enthusiasts and tourists who throng this majestic chain of waterfalls during the monsoon months.



Often referred to as the Cherrapunji of Maharashtra, Amboli — located in Sawantwadi tehsil of Sindhudurg in the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra, has much more to offer than just waterfalls and thick green canopies. It is perhaps nature’s best-kept secret — and several species are being discovered here that are endemic — making it a biodiversity hotspot.



Different species of birds, mammals, reptiles, distinct types of fungi, amphibians, butterflies, and fish can be seen here. Amboli is known for its sheer abundance of herpetofauna — reptiles and amphibians. The main waterfall is located in Amboli Ghat on the busy Kolhapur-Goa highway. It is 68 km away from Belagavi (Belgaum), 113 km from Kolhapur and 30 km away from Sawantwadi town. Mumbai and Pune are 550 km and 400 km away, respectively. Thanks to its proximity to Kolhapur and Belagavi, there’s quite a crowd over the weekends.



People come here to see the waterfalls, stay for two to four hours and drive to their destination.



Amboli is around 2,378 feet above sea level with the Arabian Sea on one side and is blessed with a lovely climate, evergreen forest, and scenic beauty. The thick fog often plays hide and seek with the waterfalls. The reverse waterfalls add to the beauty and magic.



The prominent tourist spots here include Mahadevgad, Narayangad, Kavlesaad, Nangartaas waterfall, Shirgavkar Point, Parikshit Point, Sunset Point and the birthplace of the Hiranyakeshi river, Maruti Mandir. The landscape has several streams.



The Hiranyakeshi Falls houses a small temple of Lord Shiva near the mouth of its caves and is said that the temple was built by the embodiment of Shiva himself. In fact, Tejas Thackeray, a naturalist, who is the son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, extensively works in Amboli and his team discovered the Hiranyakeshi fish.



Amboli has over 35 species of mammals, over 200 species of birds, approximately 150 species of butterflies, and over 45 species of reptiles and amphibians — and the list is constantly updated — some endemic to Amboli and others to the larger Western Ghats. Kaka Bhise, who runs the Malabar Nature Conservation Club, is passionate about nature in Amboli — and is very active on social media platforms. Hemant Ogale, a renowned butterfly expert, who runs Whistling Woods, has documented several species. A tiny fish, Schistura Hiranyakeshi, which is a rare sub-species of Schistura, a freshwater loach, was discovered off the Hiranyakeshi temple. The fish was named after the Hiranyakeshi River, which originates from the ‘kund’ of the temple complex.



The critically endangered Amboli Tiger Toad and the endemic Amboli Bush Frog are found here. Species like the Malabar Gliding Frog, Malabar Pit Viper, Bicoloured Frog, and Green Vine Snake are sighted here. One can spot several species of birds including Grey-fronted Green Pigeon, Yellow-browed Bulbul and Malabar Grey Hornbill. Butterflies such as the majestic Southern Birdwing and the beautiful Blue Mormon are among the 100-plus butterflies that can be found here. In the mystical forest, one can also see bioluminescent fungi, which make a tree glow in the night. And of course, one can witness the Malvani culture and cuisine.