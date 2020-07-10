Apple brings new coding programmes for educators, students

After successfully hosting the online-only World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 event, Cupertino-based technology major Apple has announced to bring big changes to the coding curricula of its 'Develop in Swift' and 'Everyone Can Code' for both educators and students.

Furthermore, the company said it will offer a new professional learning course for Develop in Swift for teachers free of cost. The course is designed to help computer science educators of all skill levels build foundational knowledge to teach app development with Swift. However, for now, this is said to be limited to the US region only.

For the uninitiated, Develop in Swift is best suited for high school and higher education students, and teaches both Swift, a powerful and intuitive open-source programming language designed by Apple, and Xcode on Mac to new and experienced coders.

The new study material coming in Develop in Swift includes four books-- 'Develop in Swift Explorations,' 'Develop in Swift AP CS Principles,' and 'Develop in Swift Fundamentals,' which by the way are already available online, and 'Develop in Swift Data Collections,' will be made available to all this September. The curriculum is available for free in Apple Books.

On the other hand, Everyone Can Code is an introductory course for younger students in grades four through eight. The study material comes with puzzles and games to help teach the building blocks of Swift through the Swift Playgrounds app.

Apple will be introducing 'Everyone Can Code Adventures', a follow up book for those who have completed the 'Everyone Can Code Puzzles'. The former will help children learn about crucial programming concepts used in app development as they move on to more challenging lessons in Swift Playgrounds. 'Everyone Can Code Adventures' is now available for free on Apple Books.

"We’ve seen community college students build food security apps for their campus and watched middle school educators host virtual coding clubs over the summer break. As part of our commitment to helping expand access to computer science education, we are thrilled to be adding a new professional learning course to help more educators, regardless of their experience, have the opportunity to learn coding and teach the next generation of developers and designers,"Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services said.

