Apple tipped to launch new product AirTags in 2020

Amidst the iPhone 9 launch speculations, a new report has emerged that Apple may foray into a new product category later this year.

TF Securities' market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in the latest note (available with 9to5Mac) to his clients, claims that Apple is all set to bring a tracker gadget dubbed as AirTags and if things go as planned, it might launch before the end third quarter of 2020.

What is Apple AirTags?

Apple AirTags is similar to Tiles tracking device, which helps owners discover misplaced things such as a vehicle or a house key. All the user has to do is attach the AirTags to the stuff you usually carry and there is a high risk of misplacing them.

For the uninitiated, Tiles used Bluetooth to help the user to detect the objects and has only for a few meter range to track.

However, Apple AirTags uses Ultrawideband sensors and offers a vast range of area coverage. Media reports have indicated that the AirTags-connected devices can be tracked from several kilometers away.

For instance, if you lose the AirTags in a coffee shop and driven back to your home and say it is 10 kilometers away; the AirTags will be continuously sending out signals and any iOS device nearby can detect and forward it to the Apple server. Then, the company will send a notification to the concerned owner's iPhone with the AirTags' accurate location.

Also, Apple will make the best use of powerful A-series chipset and AR support of the iOS to offer 3D scanning feature to locate AirTags. This will particularly come handy if the AirTags-connected object is under the sofa/bed or fallen into some crevice of furniture at the home or the office or a hotel.

However, there is a high probability that AirTags support may be limited to iPhones running iOS 13 or later versions only.

