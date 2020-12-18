Aquarius Daily Horoscope - December 18, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burn-out now. New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards.
Lucky color: Ivory
Lucky number: 1
Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars
She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.
UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking
'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020
Srinagar records coldest night of the season
China's spacecraft brings home moon samples
Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?