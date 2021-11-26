Aquarius Daily Horoscope - November 27, 2021

Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You’ll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Number: 5
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod
Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults
Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth
'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama
Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona
Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts
Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk