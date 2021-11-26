Aries Daily Horoscope - November 27, 2021

Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending!
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 8
