Aries Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, You feel you can compete well with others and attempted new things.
Lucky colour: Cream
Lucky number: 4
A vision for the next decade of human genomics research
ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01
Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal
Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’
Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish
Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified