Around the world in Iftar delicacies

In India, during Ramzan, Muslims typically break their Roza (fast) with fruits, juice, milk and dates (Prophet Mohammad is said to have eaten three dates to break his fast). Samosas, pakoras, kebabs and sherbets are some of the other delicacies that find their way to an Indian Iftar spread.

"Ramzan is not just about fasting or staying hungry and thirsty for one month, but much more. This is the month for piety and devotion," said Delhi-based historian and author Rana Safvi while speaking to DH. "Its main purpose is to learn self-control and strengthen willpower. Ramzan is the month in which we have to guard against all temptations and evil."

Like in India, the Iftari relished in Pakistan and Bangladesh includes jalebis, haleem (a stew made with barley, meat, and lentils), parathas, meat curries, fruit salads, kebabs and a variety of fritters.

In Afghanistan, an Iftar meal includes soups and onion-based meat curries, kebabs, and pulao.

Nonbu kamji, a rice dish of porridge-like consistency slow-cooked with fresh meat and vegetables, is a popular post-fast dish in Sri Lanka. Interestingly, the dish is also an Iftar staple in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In Turkey, one of the most popular post-fast meals is pidesi. A flatbread commonly made with yeast or wheat flour and then shaped by hand, pidesi is always topped with sesame seed and can be stuffed with meat or vegetables.



Credit: Instagram/altinolukkartepe



In the UAE, harees, a porridge-like dish, is commonly associated with Ramadan. It's made from pearled wheat that's stewed till broken down and forms a texture akin to oatmeal. Later, either tender lamb, beef, or chicken and a flurry of spices to amp up the fragrance is added.



Credit: Instagram/followmycravings



In Egypt, Muslims like to eat qatayif after the day-long fast. For them, the Middle-Eastern dumplings are synonymous with breaking the fast. They are both filling and indulgent, as one can fill them with cheese, nuts, raisins, or sweetmeat.

Maqluba is a typical Iftar dish in Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, and Syria. The dish consists of meat, rice, and fried vegetables placed in a pot that is flipped upside down when served, hence the name Maqluba, which translates literally as "upside-down". Another favourite Iftar dish in Jordan is the mansaf. The country's national dish, mansaf, is meat cooked in a fermented, dried yoghurt sauce and then served with fragrant rice.

In Indonesia, people like to break their fast with a sweet dish called kolak since they believe it gives them an immediate boost of energy after a long day of fasting. A dessert made from coconut sugar, coconut milk, and the native pandanus leaf, kolak can also include fruits and vegetables like bananas, sweet potatoes, jackfruit, cassava, or even pumpkin.



Credit: Instagram/jajanbeken



In Malaysia, a unique delicacy synonymous with the Iftar meal is the bubur lambuk. The fragrantly spiced rice porridge is commonly given out at mosques during Ramzan and features date powder, aniseed, cardamom, clove, and black pepper.

Coming to Africa, jollof, a spiced rice dish simmered in reduced tomatoes, onions, peppers, and different seasonings, is a staple dish served at Iftar gatherings in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, and Liberia. Meanwhile, Chorba Frik is a comforting soup served for Iftar mainly in the Maghreb region (Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya) of North Africa. While it's traditionally made with mutton, it can also be substituted with beef, poultry, or vegetables. The dish packs some heat and is best enjoyed with a serving of plain boreks (a flaky pastry).

Finally, the sumptuous Harira is preferred for the Iftar meal in Morocco. A rich brown soup made of lentils, chickpeas, rice, and meat stock can feature different ingredients, from tomatoes to various meats, depending on where you are in Morocco.

Kartikeya is a journalist from Delhi passionate about covering culture, politics, conflict, food, and human interest stories.