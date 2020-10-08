Asus tipped to bring Qualcom-branded gaming phone with Snapdragon 875

Its been only been a few months since Asustek Computer (aka Asus) announced the powerful Snapdragon 865+-powered Republic Of Gamers (ROG) Phone 3 series. Now, reports are emerging that the semiconductor major Qualcomm has formally teamed up with the Taiwanese firm for the new generation gaming phone.

Asus is expected to work on the key hardware components, while Qualcomm will focus on the phone's design and software optimisation of next-generation Snapdragon 875 processor, reported DigiTimes, a reliable local daily in the South East Asia regions.

It is believed that Asus will produce the one million phones, of which 500,000 will be Qualcomm branded models. The rest, most likely be ROG Phone 4 series. Both the companies have refused to respond to the report, but we expect to get more clarity on the Asus-Qualcomm deal later in the year on December 1.

The American company is scheduled to announce the Snapdragon 865 series successor SD 875 and if rumors are to be believed, we might see the formal announcement on Qualcomm phone and is likely to hit stores only in 2021.

Most of the premium Android phones in 2021 will be powered by SD 875 and are likely to be made available to consumers in February onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.