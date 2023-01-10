Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

It all started with Zomato and Blinkit, who posted images of billboards with the iconic dialogue

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 10 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 17:09 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @zomato

It was in 2002, that Sunny Deol, who boasts of a 'dhaai kilo ka haath' (a hand weighing 2.5 kg) said "Doodh maangoge, kheer denge.. Kashmir maangoge, kheer denge" (we'll give you sweet rice pudding if you ask for milk but we'll tear you apart if you ask for Kashmir) in the film Maa Tujhe Salaam. 20 years later, brands and state insitutions are 'milking' the dialogue and 'pudding' out their creative best.

It all started with Zomato and Blinkit, who posted images of billboards with the iconic dialogue as part of their 'New collab'. Zomato bought Blinkit (previously Grofers) for Rs 4,447.48 crore in June last year.

No sooner did the company post this, than others hopped on to the bandwagon. Brands, memers, Twitterati, all had a field day inserting their own billboards. We had a hard time picking the best of the lot. We too tried our hand at the trend!

 

We think among the best was the one by Mumbai Police. While they reiterated safety, their smaller billboard caught netizens' attention "420 maangoge, hum 100 denge" [If you ask for 420, we'll give you 100] (If you know, you know.)

 

The Delhi Police's version comes a close second. Its safety warning rings loud. Sunny Deol, tumhe Delhi police se na kheer milegi na doodh.

This one stole our hearts!

Netflix added its own by riding on the Wednesday fame. Blinkit wasn't far behind to respond.

KitKat will give you a break alsongside doodh and kheer while Hajmola said it will take up the responsibility of helping you digest it all, both kheer and the memes.

Matrimonial matchmaking company Jeevansaathi promised marriage if you ask for love. SRK, we hope you're listening, we're looking for love!

Pee Safe played it safe by banking on Blinkit's 'within minutes delivery'.

HDFC, Bajaj promised loan disbursal faster than the time you take to finish doodh and kheer. But no need to 'cheer' anything, because you still need to pay them back.

But first, internet! ACT is right.

Also, logistics support in the house!

Here are some of the other interesting ones:

 

 

offbeat
Zomato
Blinkit
Branding
advertising

