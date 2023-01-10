Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

It was in 2002, that Sunny Deol, who boasts of a 'dhaai kilo ka haath' (a hand weighing 2.5 kg) said "Doodh maangoge, kheer denge.. Kashmir maangoge, kheer denge" (we'll give you sweet rice pudding if you ask for milk but we'll tear you apart if you ask for Kashmir) in the film Maa Tujhe Salaam. 20 years later, brands and state insitutions are 'milking' the dialogue and 'pudding' out their creative best.

It all started with Zomato and Blinkit, who posted images of billboards with the iconic dialogue as part of their 'New collab'. Zomato bought Blinkit (previously Grofers) for Rs 4,447.48 crore in June last year.

No sooner did the company post this, than others hopped on to the bandwagon. Brands, memers, Twitterati, all had a field day inserting their own billboards. We had a hard time picking the best of the lot. We too tried our hand at the trend!

We think among the best was the one by Mumbai Police. While they reiterated safety, their smaller billboard caught netizens' attention "420 maangoge, hum 100 denge" [If you ask for 420, we'll give you 100] (If you know, you know.)

The Delhi Police's version comes a close second. Its safety warning rings loud. Sunny Deol, tumhe Delhi police se na kheer milegi na doodh.

This one stole our hearts!

Be it war struck areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanaks langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender & creed! The same goes for protecting the honour of those with a blanket- since the 14th century!@zomato @letsblinkit #Zomato pic.twitter.com/ytDVnFZVZR — Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia (@HarteerathSingh) January 8, 2023

Netflix added its own by riding on the Wednesday fame. Blinkit wasn't far behind to respond.

Binge watch karoge,

Popcorn hum la denge 🤝 — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) January 3, 2023

KitKat will give you a break alsongside doodh and kheer while Hajmola said it will take up the responsibility of helping you digest it all, both kheer and the memes.

Matrimonial matchmaking company Jeevansaathi promised marriage if you ask for love. SRK, we hope you're listening, we're looking for love!

Pee Safe played it safe by banking on Blinkit's 'within minutes delivery'.

Doodh mangoge, doodh denge

Hygine mangoge, Pee Safe denge.

Pee Safe products mangoge, Blinkit wale 10 minute main denge.

Batao Bhijwa Dein? When entire India has joined than why we should be left behind. Honestly, one of the best viral moment marketing seen in recent times pic.twitter.com/01Q0cuRVQs — Vikas Bagaria (@vikkivik) January 6, 2023

HDFC, Bajaj promised loan disbursal faster than the time you take to finish doodh and kheer. But no need to 'cheer' anything, because you still need to pay them back.

Doodh aur kheer toh 3 minutes mein Blinkit se mangva loge, but 3 minutes mein loan approval hum hi denge! 😉 Apply for a Bajaj Bike Loan on https://t.co/ItaFgRIDfc and WhatsApp us your loan queries on https://t.co/wpf8eBL9Nd. *Loan at sole discretion of BFL-AF pic.twitter.com/ODT8oEQRJ1 — Bajaj Auto Finance Limited (@BajajAutoFin) January 7, 2023

But first, internet! ACT is right.

Also, logistics support in the house!

Here are some of the other interesting ones:

Now who made this 😂 pic.twitter.com/tD3LLvPmbP — Niranjan Avasthi (@avasthiniranjan) January 6, 2023