Bring out the party cheer

After the Christmas delights filled your home with love and laughter, it’s time to transform your outdoor spaces into a winter wonderland for the New Year. It is a festive and delightful way to embrace the holiday spirit. The decorations aren’t limited to the interiors of your home. The exteriors can become a magical showcase for the season.
With all those twinkling lights and floral highlights, here are some ideas to elevate your outdoor New Year decor and spread joy to your neighbours and passers-by.
Brighten up
Start by illuminating your outdoor spaces with a dazzling array of lights. String lights along the roofline, wrap them around trees and shrubs, or create lighted pathways. Opt for classic white lights for an elegant look or go for multi-coloured lights for a cheerful and vibrant ambience.
Welcome note
Adorn your front door with a festive floral arrangement to welcome guests with holiday cheer. Choose one that complements your overall decor theme, whether it’s traditional, rustic or modern. You can purchase ready-made arrangements or get creative and make your own using fresh greenery, pinecones and ribbon.
Hang large snowflakes from tree branches or create a stunning icicle curtain along the eaves of your home. These delicate additions evoke the magic of a snowy, winter day.
Fun elements
Giant inflatable decorations add a playful touch to your outdoor decor. There’s a wide variety of inflatable options available. Place them strategically in your yard for an eye-catching display. Use giant icicles or star-shaped lanterns to catch the attention of passers-by and bring a smile.
Window display
Decorate your windows with enchanting scenes that can be admired from both inside and outside. Adhesive window decals, snowflake clings or even miniature trees placed on window sills bring about a festive facade. Coordinate the window decor with the overall theme of your outdoor display.
Oasis in the balcony
Transform your balcony into a winter oasis with faux snow, white string lights and potted evergreen plants. Add comfortable outdoor seating with festive cushions and blankets for a cozy space to enjoy the holidays.
Lanterns and ornaments
Suspend decorative lanterns or over-sized ornaments from the eaves of your house or balcony create drama. Choose a variety of shapes and sizes to create an attention-grabbing and dynamic visual display. LED lights inside the lanterns add a warm and inviting glow.
Vertical garden
In an apartment with limited space, consider creating a vertical garden in the balcony. Arrange potted plants in the shape of a tree and decorate with miniature lights and ornaments. This unique green arrangement is both space-saving and visually-appealing.