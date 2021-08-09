Bulletin Board

Scholarship

The Mahila Dakshata Samiti is inviting applications from girl children in 9th standard, from economically weak sections who excel in academics. Financial aid will be provided for diploma, degree or professional courses. The last day to submit applications is August 27. For more details, contact 080-23641814.

Journalism internship

Reach Technologies is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (Spoken), English Proficiency (Written) may apply by August 15. The stipend is ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0424.

PR internship

Arbunize Digital Media is hiring interns for a PR And Journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing, Blogging, WordPress, Email Marketing may apply by August 31. The stipend is ₹2,000-5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0425.

Digital marketing internship

Kaalia Productions is hiring interns for a Digital Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by August 18. The stipend is ₹9,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0426.

Product management internship

DealShare is hiring interns for a Product Management profile in Bengaluru. Students with skills and knowledge may apply by August 17. The stipend is ₹25,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0427.

Excellence award

The University of Strathclyde is offering the Dean's International Excellence to all qualified international postgraduate students worth £4,000 towards for the first year of tuition fees. The deadline for the scholarship is August 31. For further information, contact hass-pg-enquiries@strath.ac.uk.