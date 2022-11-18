Capricorn Daily Horoscope – November 18, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood
Colour: Plum
Number: 1
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India's 1st privately developed rocket to soar tomorrow
Can Mallikarjun Kharge break the Rajasthan deadlock?
Wimbledon to allow women to wear dark undershorts
Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party
Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts
Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study