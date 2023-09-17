Closer links, faster growth: A new economic corridor

According to the MoU, the IMEC would be comprised of two separate corridors, the Eastern Corridor, connecting India to the Arabian Gulf, and the Northern Corridor, connecting the Arabian Gulf to Europe. In the Eastern Corridor, the connectivity would come up from Mundra Port to Fujairah Port in UAE and then via railroad, cross over to Jordan, and from Jordan to Haifa port in Israel through a dedicated freight corridor. Haifa is a major seaport located on Israel’s Mediterranean coastline. The Northern Corridor would connect Haifa to France, Italy and Greece. The advantage that one can see is the nature of economies, the dimension of engagements and new institutional mechanisms that are likely to come up in the next few years.