<p class="bodytext">Respected Dr B R Ambedkar, </p>.<p class="bodytext">If I ever got a chance to speak with you, I would first thank you for giving India a Constitution that protects the rights and dignity of every citizen. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Despite facing discrimination and many hardships, you never gave up on education or justice. Your strength taught me that knowledge and courage can change the society. </p>.<p class="bodytext">If I met you, I would ask you how children like me can help build a kinder and more equal India. How can we stand up for what is right, even when it is difficult? What habits should students develop to become responsible citizens? Because of your efforts, children today can speak confidently. We study in classrooms where equality is taught as an important value. Your vision continues to guide our nation and inspire young minds like mine. </p>.<p class="bodytext">With deep respect, </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Poorni M, 12 </span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>Dear Dr B R Ambedkar,</p>.<p>I am a pre-teenager living in the India you wanted to build. I feel very proud and safe because of the Constitution you gave us. Your ideas of equality, freedom, and justice still make young people like me feel happy and strong.</p>.<p>However, sometimes I feel sad when I see people who do not respect these important rights today. A short time ago, during the farmers’ protests, many people who were protesting in a peaceful way were put in jail. Their voices were not allowed to be heard. When I saw this, I wondered why the right to speak freely and meet peacefully, which is written clearly in our Constitution, was being ignored. It feels wrong when these rules that should protect everyone are forgotten because of politics.</p>.<p>I wish we could follow your ideas in every part of our lives and really live by the Constitution you made with so much care. Your dream of an equal India is still in our hearts. But we need to be brave and honest to make it come true.</p>.<p>Yours sincerely,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Shrishti Debroy, 11</strong></span></p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>Dear Dr B R Ambedkar Sir,</p>.<p>If I ever got a chance to meet you, it would be one of the greatest moments of my life. You had the dignity, courage, discipline, and determination to be called ‘The chief architect of the Constitution of India’. You fought for equality and against discrimination. You significantly influenced the Reserve Bank of India. </p>.<p>Today I can study in safe and inclusive schools because the Constitution guarantees equal rights, opportunities, and scholarships for every child. Your ideas certainly moved India towards fast growth, and contributed to science and technology. </p>.<p>I wanted to know how you managed education even when life was very difficult. Also, how did you stay strong while fighting for equality for everyone in India? What dreams did you have for India? How can we, as children of today, help in building further better and kinder India? </p>.<p>With respect,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>M Vikhyath Reddy, 11</strong></span></p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>Dear Dr Ambedkar,</p>.<p>I have read many books about you and watched movies related to you. I am astonished by the way you wrote our Constitution, which treats everyone fairly and equally.</p>.<p>Here are my thoughts for building a better India. Firstly, I would like to focus on education. Students should have access to an affordable fee structure so that the common man can provide education to their children.</p>.<p>Students should be allowed to type notes on their laptops or tablets, as it is more comfortable and eco-friendly. The pass mark should be increased to 50% from 35%. This will encourage students to study more.</p>.<p>Secondly, I would like to focus on taxes. Taxes on useful things such as laptops and electronics should not exceed 5%. This can also be applied to food and clothes.</p>.<p>However, taxes on items such as cigarettes and vapes should be increased.</p>.<p>Last of all, I would like to focus on travel. Total airfare should consist of the base fare plus 5% taxes on the base fare. This will help reduce stress on roadways, local transport, and railways. </p>.<p>Yours sincerely,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Hanish Subramanya Yoganath, 11</strong></span></p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>