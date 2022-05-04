Design ideas for small kitchens

Contemporary homes call for optimum space utilisation. The many options available for doing up a kitchen to provide storage and convenience will leave you spoilt for choice. Here are some life-changing design ideas to make your life super simple in the kitchen.

Pocket doors

If you are talking about the latest trends in kitchens, pocket doors have to be on top of the list. These are regular openable doors with a long narrow niche (pocket) right beside the hinges, where the door is pushed in. They glide in effortlessly on a push to open up the entire storage unit. These doors work well for crockery and glassware cabinets that you can open up to showcase your chinaware collection while entertaining.

Magic corner hardware

This is another life-changing invention that utilises every inch of your space. It is basically for those corners of your kitchen that you may not be able to reach and or clean properly. They are moveable shelves that can be slid in and out on their sliding mechanism under the blind corner of your kitchen counter.

D corners hardware

These are essentially the same as the magic corner hardware, only engineered in a semicircle structure for it to move around the centre. It is movable around the pivot and can also be extended when it reaches the accessible corner of the storage unit. These are efficient in storage and usage and are an equally great option for those invisible and inaccessible kitchen spaces that you must put to use.

Folding breakfast table

This popular kitchen trend works best in island kitchens; you can have a foldable platform to extend for breakfast or other meals. It is incredibly convenient for service during a quick bite or snack.

Top lift shutters

For easy accessibility of ingredients while cooking, you must have top lift shutters for the doors. Bi-fold shutters are an even better option—they are shutters that open upwards but fold up so that they don't get in the way of your meal preparations.

Hidden storage

Use more drawers for better storage and efficiency in the kitchen. Create a hidden niche in the wall to accommodate day-to-day ingredients or kitchenware required for cooking, chopping or cleaning. You can even have simple racks or shelves above your kitchen counter to keep daily use items.

More tips

Sliding main doors to enter the kitchen work best. Install an effective chimney and exhaust to avoid stuffiness. Keep your crockery and cutlery out in the dining area if space permits to make more space for kitchenware in the kitchen itself.

Planning the kitchen thoughtfully to allocate storage units is important. Integrate these viable utility solutions and make all your storage issues disappear. Remember, your kitchen is where you spend most of your time working, so it's best to optimise every inch of it.

(Dhvani Bhatiya and Rhea Jacob Eapen are the founders of Design Attic, an interior design studio that specialises in designing and decorating residences.)

