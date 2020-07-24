DH Sparks webinar Live: Parenting in the time of Covid-19

The next edition of DH Sparks, Deccan Herald's new webinar series, focuses on parenting in the time of Covid-19.

This pandemic has brought an increased set of challenges for parents, who not only have to manage their work but also pay their children constant attention. From monitoring them during online classes to engaging them in physical activities or indoor games, parents have a lot to take care of. Parents are constantly looking for avenues to channel the energies of their children in constructive ways. The next edition of DH Sparks brings together experts to discuss the challenges that parents are facing in these unprecedented times.

Speakers:

1. Ashwini Nachappa, Co-founder, Karaumbiah's Academy for Learning and Sports

2. Kavitha Lankesh, Filmmaker

3. Maullika Sharma, Counsellor. She will be moderating the webinar.

4. Fr Sunil Fernandes, Principal, St. Joseph's Boys' High School

Watch the webinar Live here: