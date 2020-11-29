DH Toon | 'America is back to lead ya!'

In his bid against President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden had argued for a liberal internationalist foreign policy to “once more place America at the head of the table.”
Nepali takes grandma's socks to the world
Asteroid bigger than Burj Khalifa to fly by Earth today
Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears
The fine art of authenticity
Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records
AA to Zoom, substance abuse treatment goes online
How will co-living survive the coronavirus pandemic?
''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'