DIY party mask

Planning on celebrating New Year’s Eve with your friends this year? Here’s an easy DIY that can make your party extra fun. These paper masks could be an arsty project you could do with your friends and family at the party.
Materials
- Chart paper (different colours)
- Glue
- Glitter and sequins
- Scissors
- Pencil
- Elastic string
- A mask template printout
Method
- Get your parents to download an easy mask template from the Internet and take a print out. Use this for reference.
- Using a pencil, trace the shape of the mask on the chart paper. Measure and adjust the size of the mask based on your face. Cut it out carefully.
- Next, mark the opening for the eyes and cut it with precision.
- Cut out five feathers, using a different coloured chart paper for each feather.
- Glue the leaves to the top part of the mask.
- Next, decorate the mask as per your liking using glue and sequins.
- Poke two small holes on the side of the mask using a sharp pencil. Insert a piece of elastic string through the holes and tie a knot to secure it in place. Your mask is all set!
