DIY party mask

DIY party mask

These paper masks could be an arsty project you could do with your friends and family at the party

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 30 2022, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 01:08 ist

Planning on celebrating New Year’s Eve with your friends this year? Here’s an easy DIY that can make your party extra fun. These paper masks could be an arsty project you could do with your friends and family at the party. 

Materials 

  • Chart paper (different colours)
  • Glue
  • Glitter and sequins
  • Scissors 
  • Pencil
  • Elastic string
  • A mask template printout 

Method

  • Get your parents to download an easy mask template from the Internet and take a print out. Use this for reference. 
  • Using a pencil, trace the shape of the mask on the chart paper. Measure and adjust the size of the mask based on your face. Cut it out carefully. 
  • Next, mark the opening for the eyes and cut it with precision. 
  • Cut out five feathers, using a different coloured chart paper for each feather. 
  • Glue the leaves to the top part of the mask. 
  • Next, decorate the mask as per your liking using glue and sequins. 
  • Poke two small holes on the side of the mask using a sharp pencil. Insert a piece of elastic string through the holes and tie a knot to secure it in place. Your mask is all set!

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Specials
DIY
craft
New Year's Eve

What's Brewing

How I set my first crossword

How I set my first crossword

Designer winds up 100-day challenge

Designer winds up 100-day challenge

For a positive politics

For a positive politics

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

 