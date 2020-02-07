Expect 'something exciting' at Samsung Unpacked 2020: Google's Android

Last month, Samsung announced to host 'Galaxy Unpacked 2020' episode 1 in San Francisco on February 11. Going by previous launch pattern, tech critics and fans alike are anticipating the South Korean company to unveil the new line of Galaxy S series.

Now, Google's Android Twitter handle has revealed that there will be some surprise announcement at the Samsung 2020 event and tagged the Samsung Mobile.

It is very rare for Android or any Google product for that matter, to join a social media campaign with OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for a product launch. This apparently has led to speculation that Samsung and Google may announce a feature-rich messaging app with audio and video chat on par with Apple iMessage. Or there might be Android One series of Samsung Galaxy S20 (or S11) series.

Samsung is expected to bring three versions of the Galaxy S20 series-- one top-end S20 Ultra (6.9-inch), standard S20 Plus and a generic S20.

The upcoming Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.9-inch Quad HD+(1,440×3,200) screen with Infinity-O AMOLED display design, 20:9 aspect ratio, and support up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with IP68 waterproof rating, meaning the device will be able to survive underwater up to 1.5 meters (or five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

It is expected to boast feature-rich penta-camera module having -- primary 108MP Samsung-made sensor, a 48MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 3D ToF sensor, and a periscope lens with 10x optical and 100x digital zoom on the back, 8K video recording at 30fps. On the front, it is said to ship with a 40MP selfie snapper.

Depending on the region of sale, Samsung will bring two variants-- one housing Exynos 990 and other with Snapdragon 865 SoC. They will be backed by Android 10-based One UI 2 with up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card) and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which will be enough to keep the device running for more than a day under normal usage.

As far as the price is concerned, depending on the storage configuration, it is expected to cost anywhere between $1000 and $1500.

Specifications of the Galaxy S20 Plus and the S20 will be toned down compared to the Ultra model in terms of 5G support, camera and battery, but are expected to come with same processor.

