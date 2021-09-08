Facebook, Ray-Ban teases smart glasses ahead of launch

Exactly a year ago, Hugo Barra, the vice president of the Virtual Reality (VR) division of Facebook, announced that the company has joined hands with Ray-Ban to develop and launch an advanced smart glass in 2021. Though Barra has left Facebook, the two companies are all set to bring the much-awaited smart wearable later this week.

Ray-Ban and Facebook are hosting a special event on September 9. Due to Covid-19 protocol, it will be an online-only event.

To re-iterate what we have reported earlier, the upcoming co-branded Ray-Ban spectacles will not look like the weird Google Glasses or any other odd-looking prototypes with protruding lenses launched in the past.

As you can see in the teaser image, new Facebook-RB smart glasses will have a classic Ray-Ban sun shades design but will offer a superior user experience.

In the words of Mark Zuckerberg, the new gadget will be full-fledged "augmented reality glasses".

In a related development, Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) Research has developed a new-age wristband, which wants to get rid of the barrier of hardware limitation and multiple user interfaces for not just playing games but also introduce new ways of communication.

FRL's groundbreaking work in soft robotics has come up with comfortable, all-day wearable devices that can take inputs right from the nerves of the wrist, a direct human-computer interface.



Facebook is developing a high-tech wristband. Picture credit: Facebook



However, the advanced wristwatch is still under works and may time to make its way to the market.

