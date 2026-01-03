First lesson of the year

<p class="bodytext">The first day back at school after the winter break always felt like a new beginning. Mrs Meera, the class teacher of 5 B, entered the classroom with a familiar calm smile that her students had missed during the holidays.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The students were excitedly sharing stories and gossip from the holidays. Mrs Meera knocked on the table with the duster to grab the students’ attention and said, “Alright, everyone. New year, new chances. Today, let’s talk about how the world welcomes new beginnings.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Some sat up straight, while others grumbled about being interrupted. “Miss, are we… learning?” asked Rhea dramatically.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Yes,” said Mrs Meera with a smile, “but in a fun manner.”</p>.Actions for a resilient planet.<p class="bodytext">She wrote ‘New Year Traditions’ on the blackboard. “Let’s start. Did anyone do anything special for New Year’s Eve?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hands shot up across the class. “My mother made payasa,” quipped Lakshmi. “We did the countdown and cut a cake as the clock struck 12,” chirped Aarav gleefully.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We cleaned the whole house!” groaned Tanay, mimicking the sweeping, mopping, and dusting, making the class break out in laughter.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Did you know that in South Korea, people do not sweep on New Year’s Day as it is believed to sweep away the good luck and fortune for the year ahead?” interrupted Shriya.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mrs Meera signalled the class to calm down. “Traditions help us feel connected. Let us see how the world celebrates New Year’s Day.” Saying this, she pulled out tiny cards labelled with the names of different countries. The class leaned forward attentively. “We’re going around the world now,” said the teacher, and held up the first card.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Spain: Eating 12 grapes at midnight — one for each stroke of the clock — to bring luck for the 12 months.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“That’s so stressful. I can barely eat grapes on a normal day,” muttered Rhea. “I don’t like grapes, so can I try with oranges?” asked Navneeth.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“In Japan, temple bells are rung 108 times, each symbolising the clearing of the 108 human desires. People start the year feeling purified,” said Mrs Meera. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“108 bells? Miss, imagine being the guy who rings the bells,” said Daksh.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mrs Meera nodded and read the next one: “Brazil — people wear white and jump seven ocean waves for blessings.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Philippines was next. “They wear polka dots — symbols of coins — for prosperity,” she added. The next card was Colombia. She added, “People walk around their block with empty suitcases for travel luck.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“That’s such a vibe. Manifestation with cardio,” whispered Kiara. Mrs Meera laughed softly at the children’s wild imagination. “Traditions tell us what people hope for — luck, prosperity, love, health,” she said and lifted the card of Denmark. “Here, people throw old plates at their friends’ doors. More broken plates mean they are loved by more people.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Miss, you would get like a thousand plates!” said a student. “I’d get none,” fake-sobbed Aarav.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I am going to do that! Next year I’ll smash plates on Aarav’s door! Why do we not have fun traditions like that here?” Tanay said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“We have a lot of fun traditions as well. India’s new year is not only on January 1st. India has different cultural calendars, so we end up celebrating many festivals, including new year celebrations, in grand style,” said Mrs Meera.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“In Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Ugadi is celebrated. A mix of neem leaves and flowers with jaggery is eaten to signify life’s bitter and sweet moments to be cherished and welcomed equally, ” said Mrs Meera.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Miss, we do that!” said Lakshmi.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“In Maharashtra, there’s Gudi Padwa. People put up a tall gudi, adorned with a silk cloth and a garland, outside their homes. It symbolises victory and fresh beginnings.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Like a power flag?” asked Dev. “Exactly,” smiled Mrs Meera.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Vishu in Kerala begins with seeing the Vishukkani (a display with gold, fruits, rice, lamp), the first thing in the morning. It’s believed that the year becomes as auspicious as what you see,” she continued. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Miss, so if I see my maths textbook first…?” questioned Vikram naughtily. “Then may your marks also be auspicious,” laughed Mrs Meera, as she pinched his cheeks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“In Tamil Nadu, people make mango pachadi, a combination of sweet, sour, and bitter flavours, symbolising all emotions in one dish,” the teacher continued, asking, “Does anyone want to add any other traditions?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We celebrate Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali new year, by starting a new account book, called haal khata, hoping for good financial beginnings,” Aarav shared.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We celebrate Bihu with music, feasts, and the community. It is my favourite time to visit Assam,” Zara added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We make a huge bonfire for blessings and eat sesame-jaggery sweets on Lohri. My grandfather often talks about how grand the bonfires used to be in Punjab when he was young,” Tanay said excitedly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mrs Meera paused and looked at them warmly. “Let’s finish with something simple. I want each of you to share one tradition, which you’d like to try this year.” Hands rose quickly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I want to try Vishukkani,” said Sohini. Bijoy asked, “Can I start a haal khata for my pocket money?” </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Miss, can smashing plates be an extracurricular?” joked Tanmay. They laughed together.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Finally, they looked at Mrs Meera. “What about you, Miss? What would you choose?” they asked.</p>.<p class="bodytext">She paused. The class waited. “My family has a small tradition. On the morning of the new year, we write one thing we want to do that year — just one. A promise to ourselves, ” she said softly. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“What is your promise this year?” asked Rhea.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mrs Meera looked around at their eager faces and said, “To help each of you discover something new about the world... and about yourselves.”</p>